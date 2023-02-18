good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 17, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthCommunityFeatured

February is Children’s Dental Health Month in San Benito County

By: Staff Report
21
0

San Benito Public Health Services has joined the American Dental Association in proclaiming February as Children’s Dental Health Month, says a press release from San Benito County.

“The health of our families in our city and our state are dependent on the good health of our children. I am proud to announce that February is Children’s Dental Health Month. Tooth decay can happen at any age, from the moment the first baby tooth arrives in the mouth to adults who are seniors,” stated Nic Calvin, Deputy Director of San Benito County Public Health Services.

The oral health program through San Benito Public health reminds local residents that during this important month, cavities, while preventable, are the most common chronic childhood disease, says the press release. Cavities are even more common than asthma or diabetes. 

In California, 54% of kindergarteners and 70% of third graders have experienced cavities, and nearly one-third of children have untreated tooth decay, according to Jennifer Frusetta RDH, BS the Local Oral Health Program Manager. In San Benito, the decay rate is 51% at age 5. 

Tooth decay can cause pain, as well as difficulty chewing, speaking and learning in school, according to experts. Children in California miss over 874,000 days of school annually due to dental health problems.

“Good oral health habits early in life are key to enjoying a lifetime of good health” Frusetta said. “We want everyone to help children begin these habits as soon as possible so our children can have beautiful smiles for a lifetime. Remember, you can’t have good general health if you don’t have good oral health.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Community Food Bank prepares for surge in demand

Michael Moore -
Thousands of households in San Benito County who have...
Community

Caballero to continue representing San Benito County

Staff Report -
Sen. Anna Caballero will continue to represent San Benito...
Business

Hospital is ‘exploring’ potential partners

Michael Moore -
As Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital administrators are courting potential...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,098FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Community Food Bank prepares for surge in demand

Caballero to continue representing San Benito County