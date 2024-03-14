The City of Hollister Parks and Recreation Department will host a free St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring a 1k Fun Run, music, food vendors, a photo booth and gaming truck. The events take place from 6:30-8:30pm March 15 in downtown Hollister.

Following an event kickoff ceremony at 6:45pm in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, the 1k run will begin at 7pm at the intersection of Fifth and San Benito streets. Participants of all abilities are invited—including runners, walkers, children, strollers and dogs on leashes (animals must be vaccinated and accompanied by owners).

The first 100 participants will receive a t-shirt and glow stick. Attendees are also encouraged to dress in green attire.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is committed to enhancing the community’s quality of life through social programs and enrichment events,” says the city’s announcement of the March 15 event.

Free event parking is available at the Fourth Street parking garage and on nearby streets.

Following the 1k run and walk will be an awards and closing ceremony at 7:30pm. Prizes will be awarded to male, female and youth winners.

Participants are asked to sign a liability waiver, which they can sign online before the event at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DASH2024.