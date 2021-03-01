The City of Hollister is asking the public for input on any potential policy options to incorporate into the General Plan Update in a series of online workshops in March and April. The city is also seeking input through an online survey.

The General Plan is a document that guides the city’s land use and policy direction for the next 20 years. During the summer and fall of 2020, city staff and community members met with the General Plan Advisory Committee to “identify the city’s vision for itself for 2020,” says a press release from the City of Hollister.

From those discussions, city staff have identified more than 20 policy issues to consider in the General Plan update. These include park and natural resource planning, affordable housing, growth management and transportation.

A draft vision statement, revised by the GPAC on Oct. 6, lists the City of Hollister’s values as “equity, diversity, innovation and sustainability.” The statement promotes the city’s “strong sense of community,” natural resources and variety of available jobs and housing.

“Known as an innovation hub, Hollister attracts businesses to its downtown, its industrial park and its airport so that they can collaborate with each other and benefit from the diverse labor pool,” the draft vision statement says, in part. “Tourists add to Hollister’s economic diversity by dining, shopping, and staying in Hollister while en route to Pinnacles National Park, Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area, and the surrounding wineries. The availability of high-quality jobs means that residents can work locally, freeing up time that might otherwise be spent commuting.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city is seeking input through an online survey and two virtual workshops on policy options. The workshops are scheduled for 9-11am March 9, and 6-8pm March 10. To register for the workshops and participate in the online survey, visit Hollister2040.org.

Following the workshops and other community engagement efforts, the GPAC will review the public input and offer recommendations on long-term policy options at five online meetings on March 23 and 30, as well as April 6, 13 and 27. All meetings will be held online from 6-8pm.