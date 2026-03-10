Hollister came alive with capes, cosplay and collectibles Saturday as the 10th annual Ohana Comic Con drew fans of comics, anime, video games and movies for an afternoon celebrating all things pop culture at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister.

Dozens of vendors at the March 7 event catered to hundreds of devotees who wandered the hall browsing pins, Hot Wheels, comic books of every genre, figurines, toys, Pokémon cards, K-pop dolls, stuffed animals, 3D-printed figurines and even decorated sugar cookies.

Hollister resident Shellie Veglia stopped by the Jennifer’s Sugar Cookies booth, where Jennifer Powers of Stanislaus County was selling cookies decorated with horror movie characters—Dracula, Frankenstein and the Killer Clown—all of which glowed brilliantly under black light.

“They are all from horror movies or are serial killers,” said Powers, who attends comic cons across the state. For the Hollister event, she baked 70 cookies, but at larger cons she produces up to 1,000—all out of her commercial kitchen. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

Seven-year-old Hollister resident Syrus Amezquita browsed Pokémon cards at Triple J Collectibles with his father, Sergio. “He’s looking to upgrade his collection,” Sergio said.

“Different collectors look for different things,” said Paul Carrillo, who works with J Brennan, the owner of Triple J Collectibles.

Nearby, Hollister residents Anthony Ordiniza and his nephew, Marcus Mato La Clair, were perusing anime merchandise. “We’re interested in the anime guitar picks and the dice for Dungeons and Dragons,” Ordiniza said.

Ohana Comic Con, now a decade old, has grown into a cherished tradition for San Benito County pop culture fans. Whether hunting for a rare card, marveling at an elaborate costume or simply soaking in the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts, attendees left with the kind of community connection that keeps them coming back year after year.

Anthony Ordinbiza, 41, left, and his nephew Marcus La Claire, check out anime merchandise at the 2026 Ohana Comic Con. Photo: Robert Airoldi

Shellie Veglia, who volunteers for Hollister Special Needs Little League and bakes cookies for the visiting team, talks with Jennifer Powers of Jennifer’s Sugar Cookies at the 2026 Ohana Comic Con. Photo: Robert Airoldi