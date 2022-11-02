good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 2, 2022
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsNonprofitsFeatured

Community Foundation for San Benito County awards grants

Funds help young people plan their own economic success

By: Staff Report
The Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC) has funded 42 local nonprofits, including Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA), through their 2022 Program Project Grant Cycle, according to a press release.

Aided by the $6,668 grant, Junior Achievement’s 2022-23 San Benito County Youth Economic Empowerment program will provide 300 underserved middle and high school students in San Benito County with the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices by becoming financially literate, work ready and equipped with the entrepreneurial skills required for 21st century success.

JA’s 2022-23 San Benito Youth Economic Empowerment project is part of their larger Central Coast programming that will impact 5,000 students in the current school year, says the press release.

JA’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. The inspiration piece comes from community volunteers who not only help deliver our lessons but share their real-world experience. In the process, these volunteers serve as role models helping to positively impact young people’s perceptions about the importance of education, as well as critical life skills. Classroom volunteers are needed throughout the school year. Volunteers can also serve as job coaches, advisors and mentors through additional JA programs and student events such as the JA Career Summit and JA STEM Week.

In the award letter, Tracy Taggart, CFFSBC’s director of operations and grants shared, “The Community Foundation for San Benito County is very pleased to support Junior Achievement in this endeavor, and we hope you achieve all your goals and expectations for this project. Thank you for your efforts in making San Benito County a better place to live!”

With this funding, JA will partner with school districts in San Benito County to provide financial literacy and work readiness programming, impacting 300 youth.

“I am thrilled to be continuing our partnership with CFFSBC to provide these important programs to San Benito County youth,” said Taran Barca-Hall, regional director, Junior Achievement of Northern California. “This funding will allow us to engage middle and high school students in personal finance and career exploration programming that will help put them on a path to greater economic mobility. We are so grateful to the Foundation for their support.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
