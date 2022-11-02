good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 2, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you

By: submitted
21
0

Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.)

First off, you—as a former Supervisor in Monterey County (1975-1980)—freely criticize the San Benito County  Board on land use decisions in our pristine county. However, we think you have forgotten…you live in Carmel in Monterey County, not Hollister in San Benito County. The view from Hollister is quite a bit different from Carmel, and we have checked—you are not registered to vote in San Benito County. 

Second, Monterey County Regional Waste Management—now ReGen Monterey, also known as the Marina Landfill—has a long history of taking waste from Santa Clara County and now San Benito County. 

What’s more, during your time on the Monterey County Board of Supervisors you allowed housing and golf courses on undisturbed coastal land, as well as traffic-inducing major housing projects all over your county. 

You seem to think your effort to have Pinnacles become a national park is the best thing ever. The facts are that Monterey County received the bulk of the funds with a first-class visitor center, and plans for commercial growth all around the entrance—none of which can happen in San Benito with the passage of Measure Q. 

You say San Benito County should rely on tourism for our economic development, yet under Measure Q a proposed hotel in our winery region would require a vote of the people. Which hotel company is going to risk that? Maybe you can refer the Pebble Beach Lodge Company our way. 

Sam, when you did represent San Benito County in Congress, we could not get you to take a position on anything. Now you seem to think we want to know what you think? 

Sam Farr, it is time for you to truly retire to your home in Carmel and let the leaders and citizens of San Benito County determine our future. 

Signed by current and former San Benito County Supervisors: 

Margie Barrios (2008-2012) 

Anthony Botelho (2004-2020) 

Bea Gonzales (2020-present) 

Mike Graves (1984-1996) 

Mark Medina (2016-2021) 

Reb Monaco (2002-2010) 

Richard Place (1996-2000) 

Bob Tiffany (2020-present)

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
270FollowersFollow
1,115FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Measure Q would rob the county of revenue

Jorge Montes’ play at the center position is under appreciated by...