November 1, 2022
Letters

Letter to the editor: Mayoral candidate has promising ideas

By: Carol Lenoir
I love Hollister. I have always loved my hometown. I have been blessed to live where I was born. There are so many awesome folks living here.  Whether you’re new or old to the community, we all call this home. 

I have been volunteering lately for mayoral candidate Mia Casey. I got to know her prior to writing this. I did not want folks to think that I was supporting Mia because of my dislike for Mayor Velazquez’s leadership. I attended a couple of Farmers Markets with her. She exhibited genuine friendliness and a compassionate demeanor. I felt people liked her.  

Next, we went to the fair. She was at our County Fair the entire time meeting new folks and reminiscing with old friends.  Again, I felt she represented her cause well with professionalism.  

Next, I attended the BenitoLink Forum in support of Mia for Mayor. She answered her questions with viable solutions, and I am sure she will be a much better representative for us. She understands our struggles internally having observed the council for the last three years. I get the impression she will be a team builder. We will get much more out of our council when they all work together and are afforded the same opportunities to represent. 

I have been walking every week hanging door hangers and talking to folks if they are inclined. Many folks want to know about her stance on development. I have heard her reply over and over that she is concerned with sustainable commercial and industrial progress for our city. She does acknowledge our commitment to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, but she understands the need for affordable housing and associated infrastructure.  

I feel good about Mayoral Candidate Mia Casey. A lot of people feel we need a change, so here is your chance. You have a quality candidate with promising ideas and an open heart. Let us get back to a team and learn to compromise and respect one another.

Please join me in voting for Mia Casey for Hollister Mayor 2022.

Carol Lenoir

Hollister

Carol Lenoir

