After a stellar career at its helm, Community Solutions President & CEO Erin O’Brien has announced her retirement from the South County nonprofit organization, according to the board of directors. O’Brien’s retirement is effective Dec. 31.

Taking her place after 2025 will be Rachel Montoya, who currently serves as Community Solutions’ Chief Financial Officer.

Rachel Montoya

O’Brien has been a cornerstone of Community Solutions since 1996, beginning as a social work intern and rising to the role of President & CEO in 2003, the board said in a statement.

“I just can’t say enough about Erin’s leadership. The growth of the organization, from 60 back in 2003 to over 400 now, is only surpassed by the size of Erin’s heart and level of her commitment,” said Community Solutions Board Chair Jeff Jacobs. “Most important is how the agency has enhanced the lives of over 6,000 people per year, facing profound challenges throughout Santa Clara and San Benito Counties.

“I am proud to call someone a friend who is such a role model in advancing justice and equity.”

O’Brien said it has been “an incredible privilege” to have spent her career with Community Solutions.

“Serving our community alongside such talented and dedicated individuals has made it easy to come to work each day. I will certainly miss them, but I look forward to supporting all the great efforts that I know will continue,” O’Brien said.

Erin O’Brien

The Board of Directors unanimously appointed Montoya, current CFO, as Erin’s successor at their Feb. 11 meeting.

“Since joining Community Solutions in 2019, Rachel has consistently impressed her colleagues and the board through her exemplary leadership, strategic vision, and deep commitment to Community Solutions’ mission, values and team,” Jacobs said. “Her leadership during critical times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide behavioral health transformations, highlights her dedication to client-centric decision-making.”

O’Brien’s retirement follows a meticulous, multi-year succession planning process aimed at ensuring the continued success providing essential services and promoting social justice, the board said.

“Working at Community Solutions has absolutely been the highlight of my career, and I attribute so much of that to Erin’s mentorship and partnership,” said Montoya. “I’m honored to be her successor and look forward to continuing Community Solutions’ mission to create opportunities that bring about positive change for those most in need.

“We have a strong leadership team and an engaged board of directors, and I look forward to all the good work we will continue to do together.”

Community Solutions’ headquarters is located on Murray Street in Gilroy, and maintains offices and services in Morgan Hill, Hollister and San Jose.

Community Solutions is the largest and most comprehensive human services agency in the South Valley region, serving more than 6,000 children and adults annually. The organization’s mission is to create opportunities for positive change by promoting and supporting the full potential of individuals, the strengths of families and the well-being of our community, according to the board.