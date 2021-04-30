Council to discuss filling vacancy after Spencer resigns

The Hollister City Council will discuss filling its now-vacant District 3 seat on May 3 following the resignation of Honor Spencer.

In a letter to City Clerk Christine Black dated April 1, Spencer wrote that her resignation would take effect at the end of the council’s meeting on April 19.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this letter of resignation,” she wrote. “I have enjoyed my time as a Council Member for District 3 and working with you and the staff. I will cherish our friendship.”

Spencer was elected to her first term on the council in 2018.

At the April 19 meeting, Spencer said she is moving away from Hollister.

“My life has taken a different path, one that I’m looking forward to,” she said. “For the two years I’ve been on here, it’s been great, and I’m going to miss you all.”

District 3, representing about 8,500 residents, covers central Hollister, bordered by San Benito Street to the west, Veterans Memorial Park to the east, and South Street/Hillcrest Road and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital to the north and south, respectively.

On May 3, the council will discuss how it wants to fill the vacancy, whether by a special election or an appointment, for the remainder of the term, which ends in December 2022.

According to a report by Black, a special election could cost between $25,000-$35,000.

The Hollister City Council will meet virtually on May 3 at 6:30pm. To view the agenda, visit bit.ly/3nA9Itk.