County closes emergency storm shelter

San Benito County officials announced Jan. 19 that the emergency shelter established at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister for victims of recent storms is now closed.

The County of San Benito, with support from the American Red Cross, Office of Emergency Services and Health and Human Services Agency mobilized a temporary 24-hour emergency shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building on Jan. 15. The location provided space for displaced members of the community seeking shelter due to storms and severe flooding, says a press release from the county.

Evacuees that have used the shelter resources and expressed the need for continued temporary shelter have been housed in partnership with the San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency and therefore, the county will demobilize the shelter following the end of the recent storm that hit San Benito County Jan. 15-19, says the press release. The 24-hour emergency shelter closed at 7pm Jan. 19.

During the 24-hour shelter’s operation, San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency provided round-the-clock support, including Spanish interpretation services, housing placement and resources. The American Red Cross was activated and deployed volunteers to San Benito County, the press release continues. Several of the American Red Cross volunteers responded from out of state and provided and assisted with meals, bedding, hygiene and other necessities.

“San Benito County will continue to provide continued resources and services to the community after this historic storm event. These resources provide a wide variety of assistance including housing, food, clothing, household items, counseling and small business loans,” says the press release. “San Benito County community, we are dedicated to help all those who have been impacted by this storm and will continue to help residents through this active incident. We would like to also thank all the first responders and San Benito County staff who are currently working long hours and shifts to provide services and rescues to our community. Thank you to our community partners who are currently providing resources to our community.”

Anyone in need of additional resources and information from San Benito County can use the following contact details:

– Public Assistance Benefits, including housing, cash assistance, Medi-Cal and CalFresh Benefits, call 831.636.4180 or visit hhsa.cosb.us.

– Community Food Bank of San Benito County: call 831.637.0340 or visit www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org.

– Home Resource Center (Homeless Shelter): visit www.communityhomelesssolutions.org/hrc.

– Housing and Homeless Services, Community Services and Workforce Development: call 831.637.9293 or visit www.sbccab.com.