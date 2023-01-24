good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 25, 2023
Article Search
Caltrans, Waste Solutions and the county held a free recycling event at John Smith Road Landfill Jan. 29, 2022. File photo.
NewsAgricultureBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

San Benito County residents can dispose of storm debris for free Jan. 29

One-day event sponsored by county’s Integrated Waste Management

By: Staff Report
36
0

Residents of San Benito County who need to dispose of storm debris can do so at a free event Jan. 29 at John Smith Road Landfill. 

The free disposal day is sponsored by the county’s Integrated Waste Management Regional Agency. It will take place from 9am-3pm, at the landfill located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister. 

To assist local residents with debris management from the January storms, county and landfill staff will be on site to accept residential storm debris at no charge for those who reside in San Benito County, says a press release from county staff. 

San Benito County Public Information Officer Monica Leon said, “We may anticipate additional debris and impacts from future storms and high winds in the coming months, but for now the Integrated Waste Management Regional Agency is offering a convenient and free opportunity to dispose of any non-hazardous debris that was a result from the recent storms.”

During the free one-day event, residents will be limited to the disposal of one pickup load of residential storm debris per household, says the press release. Proof of San Benito County residency is required. 

Eligible items include: damaged furniture, damaged household appliances, non-treated wood waste, fallen trees, roofing, concrete and carpet. Other items not listed may be eligible. Contact Integrated Waste Management for confirmation.

Ineligible items include non-storm disaster debris, treated wood waste, household hazardous waste and business waste. 

For event inquiries, call Integrated Waste Management at 831.636.4110 or email [email protected]

Safe handling of storm debris

The County of San Benito reminds residents that proper management of storm debris is important to ensure the protection of human health, safety and the environment. 

“Debris piles can be dangerous and residents should take extreme caution when cleaning and removing debris from their property,” said Steve Loupe, County Public Works Administrator.

In areas of flood, residents are urged to exercise caution when cleaning up debris. If possible, it is advised to wait until the area has dried to avoid accidents, according to county staff. 

Debris should be placed away from trees, poles or structures, including fire hydrants and meters. All water damaged materials should be removed from the home, as well as from roadways and driveway entries. 

For easier disposal and recycling, it is advised to separate debris into categories such as:

– Electronics, including computers, computer monitors, TVs, phones and laptops. 

– Large appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves or dishwashers. Be sure to seal or secure the doors so that they are not accessible, county staff advised.

– Hazardous waste such as oil, batteries, pesticides, paint or cleaning supplies.

Hazardous waste can be taken to the monthly household hazardous waste collection event, every third Saturday of the month at John Smith Road Landfill, from 9am to 12pm.

– Household garbage, recyclables and organics such as discarded food or wet soiled paper and cardboard boxes, can be taken care of in the normal method collected by Recology.

– Green waste and vegetative debris such as tree branches, leaves or plants. Clean green waste can be placed in green Recology organics bins for composting.

– Construction debris such as building materials, carpeting, furniture and mattresses.

Properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal and pollutes our roads and waterways, says the press release. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Hollister woman named California Mother of the Year

Staff Report -
Hollister’s Jenny Cullumber—who has welcomed foster children, exchange students...
Community

Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four

Michael Moore -
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother...
Community

Hollister students take regional band honors

Staff Report -
Members of the Rancho Maze Band and Hollister Youth...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister woman named California Mother of the Year

Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four