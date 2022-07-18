good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 18, 2022
Article Search
File photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

County Education welcomes new administrators

Hires help expand services throughout San Benito

By: Staff Report
1
0

For the 2022-23 school year, San Benito County Office of Education welcomes four new administrators to the team, including two directors, an Alternative Education Principal and a coordinator. 

The addition of the new staff members will allow SBCOE to expand services and support students across the county, says a press release from the county office of education.

Gwen Baquiran will serve as the Director of Student Services, leading a number of programs including Foster Youth, Homeless and Positive Behavior Support and Intervention (PBIS), says the press release. Baquiran taught in both general education and special education classrooms before becoming a program specialist and providing coaching support for teachers. 

She was a member of the San Benito County SELPA team prior to leading Hollister School District’s Special Education Department for the past two years. 

“As a champion for students and a firm believer that every student deserves a level playing field, Ms. Baquiran Gwen is committed to advancing equitable practices for all students,” the press release says. 

As SBCOE’s new Director of Intervention and Equity, Melissa Casas will oversee migrant education, Social Emotional Learning and mental health support, among other programs, says the press release. 

Casas began her educational career as a school counselor before serving as a Special Education Program Specialist and a Coordinator of Special Education at San Benito High School. Most recently, she worked at Morgan Hill Unified School District as the Coordinator of Equity Programs. 

“Casas’ work reflects her strong belief that all students deserve the opportunity to receive a high-quality education regardless of their background,” said the county office.

Scott Ervin, SBCOE’s new Alternative Education Principal, will oversee all four Alternative Education Programs, including Pinnacles Community School, San Benito Juvenile Court School, San Andreas Continuation School and Santa Ana Opportunity School. 

Ervin’s career began as an English teacher before he moved into academic administration as an Assistant Principal and Principal, says the press release. Most recently, he served as an Alternative Education Principal in Coalinga. As a graduate of an alternative school himself, Ervin “understands the unique needs of students and strives to provide a supportive environment where all students are successful,” says the release. 

Shawna Picha-Freitas joined SBCOE in May as the Human Resources Credentials Coordinator, says the press release. Picha-Freitas served as an Instructional aide before working as the Instructional Support Coordinator at Hollister Prep School, where she performed a variety of Human Resources duties, developed after-school intervention programs and provided curriculum support for staff. “Ms. Picha-Freitas’ experience in the classroom and in Human Resources allows her to work collaboratively with districts across San Benito County to ensure classrooms are staffed with top-notch teachers,” the press release adds. 

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

College

Despite playing just one year of high school softball, Gia Felice earns a spot on UC Davis fall-ball squad

Emanuel Lee -
In her recently completed senior year at Hollister High,...
Local News

Hollister searches for new city clerk

Michael Moore -
The City of Hollister is on the search for...
Local News

Stage Company returns with ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

Michael Moore -
The cast, crew and producers of San Benito Stage...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,120FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Despite playing just one year of high school softball, Gia Felice...

Hollister searches for new city clerk