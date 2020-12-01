Staff Report

The San Benito County Elections Office this week released the official final results of the local vote count in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The San Benito County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 30 posted the last set of numbers that showed there were several tight races, including the battle between Kollin Kosmicki and Wayne Norton for San Benito County Supervisor District 2.

Kosmicki finished with 2,848 of the votes, edging Norton (2,713) by just 135 votes.

Other notable tight races had Tim Burns (2,285 votes) beating Julio Rodriguez (2,020) for the Hollister City Council District 4 seat, while Scott Freels (531 votes) and John Freeman (465) earned the two spots that were available for the San Juan Bautista City Council. Freeman’s total was just enough to edge Jackie Morris-Lopez, who had 450 votes.

Below is a list of the final results but more information can be found at the Registrar of Voters website: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/

Local

San Benito County Supervisor District 2

Kollin Kosmicki: 2,848 votes

Wayne Norton: 2,713 votes

San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)

Bob Tiffany: 2,380 votes

Mike Mansmith: 2,025 votes

Robert Gibson: 1,088 votes

Dan Valcazar: 604 votes

Keith Snow: 233 votes

Hollister Mayor

Ignacio Velazquez: 9,496 votes

Sal Mora: 6,926 votes

Hollister City Council, District 1

Rick Perez: 2,567 votes

Jose Fernandez: 1,371 votes

Hollister City Council, District 4

Tim Burns: 2,285 votes

Julio Rodriguez: 2,020 votes

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)

Scott Freels: 531 votes

John Freeman: 465 votes

Jackie Morris-Lopez: 450 votes

Nicole M Franco: 211 votes

San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)

Shawna Freels: 36 votes

San Benito County Office of Education District 1

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,866 votes

Mary Anne Filice: 2,231 votes

Shawn P Herrera: 979 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 2

Elizabeth Martinez: 2,362 votes

Leonard JT Espinoza: 884 votes

Hollister School District Trustee Area 4

Lisa Marks: 2,276 votes

Rob Bernosky: 1,776 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1

Jeri Hernandez: 3,148 votes

Susan Postigo: 2,398 votes

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5

Rick Shelton: 1,664 votes

Alberto Arevalo: 1,455 votes

Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,034 votes

Sunnyslope County Water District

Jerry Buzzetta: 6,740 votes

Jim Parker: 3,859 votes

Andres Builes: 2,731 votes

Ballot Measures

Measure N—Strada Verde initiative

No: 16,708 votes

Yes: 11,372 votes

Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond

Yes: 1,904 votes

No: 1,300 votes

Congressional / State

U.S. District 20

Jimmy Panetta: 236,605 votes

Jeff Gorman: 71,590 votes

State Assembly District 30

Robert Rivas: 123,524 votes

Gregory Swett: 53,908 votes

Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/