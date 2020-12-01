Staff Report
The San Benito County Elections Office this week released the official final results of the local vote count in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The San Benito County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 30 posted the last set of numbers that showed there were several tight races, including the battle between Kollin Kosmicki and Wayne Norton for San Benito County Supervisor District 2.
Kosmicki finished with 2,848 of the votes, edging Norton (2,713) by just 135 votes.
Other notable tight races had Tim Burns (2,285 votes) beating Julio Rodriguez (2,020) for the Hollister City Council District 4 seat, while Scott Freels (531 votes) and John Freeman (465) earned the two spots that were available for the San Juan Bautista City Council. Freeman’s total was just enough to edge Jackie Morris-Lopez, who had 450 votes.
Below is a list of the final results but more information can be found at the Registrar of Voters website: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/election-results-november-2020-general/
Local
San Benito County Supervisor District 2
Kollin Kosmicki: 2,848 votes
Wayne Norton: 2,713 votes
San Benito County Supervisor District 4 (short term)
Bob Tiffany: 2,380 votes
Mike Mansmith: 2,025 votes
Robert Gibson: 1,088 votes
Dan Valcazar: 604 votes
Keith Snow: 233 votes
Hollister Mayor
Ignacio Velazquez: 9,496 votes
Sal Mora: 6,926 votes
Hollister City Council, District 1
Rick Perez: 2,567 votes
Jose Fernandez: 1,371 votes
Hollister City Council, District 4
Tim Burns: 2,285 votes
Julio Rodriguez: 2,020 votes
San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)
Scott Freels: 531 votes
John Freeman: 465 votes
Jackie Morris-Lopez: 450 votes
Nicole M Franco: 211 votes
San Juan Bautista City Clerk (write-in)
Shawna Freels: 36 votes
San Benito County Office of Education District 1
Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez: 2,866 votes
Mary Anne Filice: 2,231 votes
Shawn P Herrera: 979 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 2
Elizabeth Martinez: 2,362 votes
Leonard JT Espinoza: 884 votes
Hollister School District Trustee Area 4
Lisa Marks: 2,276 votes
Rob Bernosky: 1,776 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1
Jeri Hernandez: 3,148 votes
Susan Postigo: 2,398 votes
San Benito County Health Care District Zone 5
Rick Shelton: 1,664 votes
Alberto Arevalo: 1,455 votes
Elizabeth Arrizon: 1,034 votes
Sunnyslope County Water District
Jerry Buzzetta: 6,740 votes
Jim Parker: 3,859 votes
Andres Builes: 2,731 votes
Ballot Measures
Measure N—Strada Verde initiative
No: 16,708 votes
Yes: 11,372 votes
Measure O—Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond
Yes: 1,904 votes
No: 1,300 votes
Congressional / State
U.S. District 20
Jimmy Panetta: 236,605 votes
Jeff Gorman: 71,590 votes
State Assembly District 30
Robert Rivas: 123,524 votes
Gregory Swett: 53,908 votes
Results in state and congressional races are from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/