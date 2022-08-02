good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
87 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 2, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

County Express will suspend On-Demand service

Dial-a-Ride transportation option still available

By: Staff Report
47
0

County Express On-Demand—a transportation service for San Benito County residents—will temporarily suspend operations “due to a historic driver shortage,” says a press release from the county.

The suspension of service will be effective Aug. 11. The shortage of drivers is both a regional and nationwide concern that has impacted public transportation services since the Covid-19 pandemic began, according to county officials.

County Express allows passengers to use a smartphone app to request rides for reservation for pickup and drop-off. The service will resume when driver ranks increase, says the press release.

The upcoming demand from students set to begin the 2022-23 school year later this month is expected to place an additional demand on the service, prompting the planned County Express suspension, county staff explained. Many local students rely on public transit to get to and from school.

“We would much rather be expanding our transit service since we just completed an update to our transit plan for the next five years,” said Regina Valentine, County Express and San Benito County Local Transportation Authority Transportation Planner. “But by reducing our service levels, we increase our reliability, so riders experience fewer delays. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding during these service adjustments.”

Passengers in Hollister who still need transportation can still use the County Express Dial-a-Ride program. Dial-a-Ride trips can be scheduled up to two weeks in advance or on the day of the ride, as space allows, the press release continues. Allow 30 minutes to be picked up and another 30 minutes to reach the destination.

The one-way cost for a Dial-a-Ride is $2 for adults. Discounted fares are $1.25 for youth age 5-17, seniors age 65 and up, and people with disabilities.

For more information, visit SanBenitoCountyExpress.org.

County Express is working with its contractor, MV Transportation, to ramp up recruitment efforts to attract new driver applicants, the press release continues. Anyone interested in applying for a County Express driver position can call 831.636.4161 and ask to speak with MV Transportation General Manager Leona Medearis-Peacher.

County Express follows all public health guidelines to support safe travel on the bus, says the press release. Operators frequently clean and disinfect transit vehicles.

Passengers on County Express are encouraged to wear a face covering at all times regardless of vaccination status. “County Express puts public health first by actively monitoring CDC guidelines and requiring riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposed to Covid-19 or feel ill,” says the press release.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Nurses, hospital sign new contract

Staff Report -
Local registered nurses and the board of directors of...
Economy

County homeless population jumps by 26%

Staff Report -
San Benito County’s homeless population has increased by 26%–or...
High School Sports

Lisa Becerra ready to lead Hollister High girls volleyball team

Emanuel Lee -
Even though she hasn’t been able to conduct official...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,123FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Nurses, hospital sign new contract

County homeless population jumps by 26%