The dates have been set for the 2024 San Benito County Fair, which will take place Oct. 4-6 at Bolado Park in Tres Pinos.

This year’s fair, the 101st celebrated by San Benito County, will be packed with events for people of all ages. The theme of this year’s fair is “Fair Ever Young,” says an announcement from the fair.

Events include nightly live concerts featuring The Josh Day Band, Outlaw Mariachi and Shake It Booty Band. Longtime fair favorite Twinkle Time will perform daily, along with roaming acts and JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show. Wildlife Wendy and Th Junebugs will be featured at the fairgrounds, and the popular truck pulls and bucking bash are on tap.

And it wouldn’t be a county fair without animals, as the Junior Livestock Auction kicks off at 9:30am Oct. 5. Last year’s auction raised more than $1 million.

The 2023 Heritage Hog Auction, a fundraiser for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation, broke all previous records with a price of $519 per pound—or a total of $120,000.

Also at the 2024 San Benito County Fair, at 7pm Oct. 5 is the Chili Pepper Eating Contest, the “hottest spot on the fairgrounds” and a must-see event, says the announcement from fair spokesperson Katie Marzullo.

The county fair had its start back in 1919, when it was first held near what is now the Hollister High School football field. Since then, its permanent home has been the Bolado Park Event Center in Tres Pinos, which most county residents simply refer to as “the fairgrounds.”

The hours for the 2024 San Benito County Fair are 12-10pm Oct. 4; 10am-10pm Oct. 5; and 10am-6pm Oct. 6. Bolado Park is located at 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

For more information, visit the San Benito County Fair website at sanbenitocountyfair.com.