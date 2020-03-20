San Benito County health and public safety authorities are urging residents to follow local agencies’ social media accounts and sign up for news alerts to stay updated on the coronavirus crisis.

Connect with the county on the following social media accounts:

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/COSB.Admin

• Twitter: @SanBenitoCounty

• Instagram: @SanBenitoCounty

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for alerts on Nixle, and encourage their neighbors and family to do so as well. Sign up for Nixle—which is used by police and the sheriff’s office to release public safety news—by texting your zip code to 888777.

Furthermore, residents can visit the county’s Public Health website for FAQ’s, resources and education on COVID-19. The public health website is at https://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/communicable-disease/coronavirus/.

In addition, the United Way of San Benito County provides community support. Their resources on COVID-19 can be accessed by dialing 211.

County staff will be delivering COVID-19 resource guides to the local homeless population and other groups that may not have access to technology, according to authorities.

The local business community can seek disaster loan assistance, federal disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Declarations/DeclarationDetails?declNumber=6062932&direct=false.

The county’s March 19 press release also offers the following advice to avoid spreading germs that may contain novel coronavirus: “Please remember to use good hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When using alcohol based hand sanitizer, wash your hands until they are completely dry. Avoid touching your mouth, nose and face. Please practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from people you may come in contact with. If you feel sick please quarantine yourself to prevent the possibility of infecting others. If your condition worsens, seek medical attention from your primary doctor.”

While San Benito County has been under a “shelter at home” order since March 17, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday placed the entire state on lockdown until further notice. The governor’s order prohibits all residents from leaving their homes unless they are conducting “essential business.”

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the life of one San Benito County resident, who died March 16, according to authorities. As of earlier this week, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Benito County.

The county’s stay home declaration includes a list of businesses and occupations on the essential list: https://hhsa.cosb.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Order-of-the-Health-Officer-031720.pdf

“Please help all of us by continuing to shelter-in-place per the recent declaration,” reads the county’s press release.

