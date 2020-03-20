Hollister Police are seeking information related to the March 11 assault of a juvenile near Vista Hill Park.

Just before 7pm, Hollister Police officers responded to the area of Vista Hill Park, off Hill Court, on a report of an assault. The victim had been located by a passerby in the park, police said.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old male juvenile who had suffered traumatic injuries, according to police. The victim was in and out of consciousness when officers arrived.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victim while waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to police. When paramedics arrived, they determined the teen should be airlifted to a nearby trauma center. The victim’s condition was critical as of earlier this week.

Police canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses, and located additional involved parties, according to authorities. The investigation revealed the victim may have been assaulted by a group described as possible gang members.

Witnesses told officers the victim was repeatedly struck and kicked by a group of approximately 10 to 15 other young men, police said. Those suspects fled prior to the arrival of the police, and their identities are not known. They were described as wearing mostly red clothing.

Further investigation revealed there were other individuals at the park at the time of the attack and investigators are following up to contact any additional witnesses that can identify the assailants, police said.

The Hollister Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to come forward and speak with investigators. Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

