good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 4, 2023
Article Search
File photo
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

County schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Events promote lifestyles that are free of vaping, tobacco and drug use

By: Staff Report
2
0

The San Benito County Office of Education partnered with San Benito County Behavioral Health, San Benito County Public Health, Youth Recovery Connections, motivational speaker Tony Hoffman and Sean Haggett from WonderWoofs during Red Ribbon Week, which took place Oct. 23-27.

Red Ribbon Week is held annually to celebrate vape, tobacco and drug prevention, says a press release from the county office of education, which kicked off the week Oct. 21 by hosting a booth at the Red Ribbon Festival in downtown Hollister. 

Hoffman, a world class BMX rider and Olympic coach, spoke to students at Pinnacles Community School, Santa Ana Opportunity School, San Andreas Continuation High School and Hollister High School about his experiences overcoming addiction, says the press release. 

Haggett brought his interactive safety dog presentation to nine schools including all San Benito County rural campuses and Anzar High School. 

San Benito County Public Health partnered with SBCOE to bring in Joshua from Youth Recovery Connections, who spoke to students from 11 schools, including all middle school students in the Hollister Elementary School District and Spring Grove School, about his own personal story, says the release. Students also heard presentations by SBCPH’s Tobacco Prevention Unit, the Opioid Task Force and the Oral Health Unit. 

In addition to the speaking events, SBCOE hosted a video contest encouraging students to creatively promote lifestyles that are free of vaping, tobacco and drugs. Pinnacles Community School submitted the winning video as a class effort and won a $150 Amazon gift card. 

SBCOE also held a classroom door decorating contest, with first prize going to Ms. Gonzalez’s class from Spring Grove, second place to Ms. McCraw’s class at Panoche School and third to Mrs. Wilcox’s class at Tres Pinos. Each class received Amazon gift cards.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Organic growers see new role in age of climate change

It’s hard to find a job fighting climate change,...
Community

Haybalers’ defensive duo earns All-PCAL First Team honors

Hollister High’s powerful defensive duo of juniors Carmelo Arias...
Business

Local Scene: Pancake breakfast and toy drive Dec. 9

Chorale holiday concerts San Benito Oriana Chorale will present their...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
282FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Organic growers see new role in age of climate change

Haybalers’ defensive duo earns All-PCAL First Team honors