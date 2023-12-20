San Benito Superior Court appoints Newman to CEO position

Tim Newman, who has more than 20 years experience in the judiciary, was recently appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of San Benito County Superior Court, according to a Dec. 14 press release.

Newman “brings remarkable breadth and depth of knowledge and experience” from his career in the California Judicial Branch, says the release. Newman’s experience includes positions as Director of Criminal and Traffic Operations (since 2013) and administrative services manager for Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

Tim Newman

“Mr. Newman’s dedication to the court system and his reputation for leading with excellence will be a true asset for the San Benito County Superior Court,” Presiding Judge J. Omar Rodriguez said. “He is a true public servant and an experienced administrator who fully understands the dual function of a court executive officer: to provide essential access to justice to the community and a positive work environment for court personnel.”

Newman will begin his new position as the local court’s CEO on Jan. 8.

“I am extremely excited to serve the community of San Benito and to help Presiding Judge Rodriguez advance the mission and vision of the court to provide access, justice and resolution with equality, impartiality, efficiency and respect,” Newman said.

Before his work in Santa Cruz, Newman served as an analyst for the California Judicial Council, where he worked on statewide initiatives including jury service reform, says the press release. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Stanislaus, and a bachelor’s in political science from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.