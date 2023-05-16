County seeks input for broadband plan 

San Benito County recently started working with regional organizations to develop a countywide strategy to expand reliable and affordable broadband communications services. Authorities are beginning to ask the community and stakeholders for input on the forthcoming Broadband Strategic Plan, according to a press release.

The county is working on the broadband plan with the use of funding from the Golden State Connect Authority (GSCA), says the press release from San Benito County. GSCA is a joint powers authority whose board of directors consists of elected members of the boards of supervisors from 40 counties.

The broadband strategy project will include an analysis of broadband benefits and contributions to local government and local economies, policies and programs, SMART community applications, community needs and digital equity and inclusion analysis, the press release says.

The planning process will include outreach and request for participation of local government, businesses, residents, education, tribes and military installations.

The county and its consulting team, TeleworX (www.teleworx.com), are requesting community participation by taking the needs assessment survey and internet speed testing, says the press release. To complete the survey, visit www.cosb.us/services/broadband. Both the survey and the speed testing are available in Spanish and English.

Outcomes of the broadband study will include the identification of underserved populations, priority projects, operational solutions and grant funding for high-speed, reliable and affordable broadband connectivity, says the press release. The project will align the county and cities with California’s Broadband for All initiative that targets reliable and affordable internet for all Californians.

Anyone with questions about the project can email the county’s consulting team at [email protected]