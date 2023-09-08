County services make temporary move after Sept. 6 fire

A San Benito County government office building is uninhabitable after a recent fire, and public services housed within the structure have been temporarily moved, according to county officials.

Firefighters responded early in the morning Sept. 6 to a report of a fire at the county’s tax assessors, tax collectors, elections, clerks and recorders offices at 440 Fifth St. in Hollister. The building is now red-tagged, and those offices will be relocated as of Sept. 11 to different locations in Hollister, says a press release from the county.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

To access services formerly housed at 440 Fifth St., use the details below:

– The county assessor’s office can be contacted by email at [email protected], or by visiting the county administration building, 481 Fourth St. in Hollister.

– The county tax collector’s office can be reached at [email protected], or at the San Benito County Free Library, 470 Fifth St. in Hollister. Anyone who needs to pay their property taxes can do so online, by mail or at the temporary location in the library.

– The county treasurer’s office can be reached at [email protected], or at the county administration building.

– The county clerks and recorders’ office can be contacted at [email protected] or the county administration building.

– The San Benito County elections office can be reached at [email protected], or the county administration building.

The new locations for the above offices are temporary, and the county will provide updates when information changes, authorities said.