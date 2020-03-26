Confirmed cases increases to nine in San Benito County

In continued efforts to “flatten the curve” and gain compliance to the current “Shelter-in-Place” order, San Benito County, The City of Hollister and The City of San Juan Bautista have begun sharing enforcement and reporting resources to educate non-essential businesses in the county and cities that still may be open.

“Compliance is the goal. However, citations and other administrative remedies could be employed if voluntary compliance measures are unsuccessful,” reads a press release from county officials.

Authorities have established a phone hotline which residents can call to report non-essential business still in operation. The hotline can be reached at (831) 636-4113. Those reporting can do so anonymously.

The county’s updated COVID-19 data show that there are now nine confirmed cases of the illness in San Benito County. One resident has died with COVID-19.

Health officials remind residents to continue to take the following precautions to avoid spreading the COVID-19 illness:

• Use good hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• When using alcohol based hand sanitizer, wash your hands until they are completely dry.

• Avoid touching your mouth, nose and face.

• Please practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from people you may come in contact with.

• If you feel sick please quarantine yourself to prevent the possibility of infecting others. If your condition worsens, seek medical attention from your primary doctor.

Essential activities defined in the county health officer’s shelter-at-home order include:

• Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor.

• Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family or household members, such as food, medicine, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying home.

• Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running provided that at least six feet of social distancing is maintained.

• Performing work providing essential services at an Essential Business or Essential Government function.

• Caring for a family member in another household.

• Caring for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

