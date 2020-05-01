San Benito County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci on April 30 announced that he will allow the current San Benito County Shelter in Place Order to expire this week.

According to a press release, Ghilarducci advised the San Benito County Administrative Office to let the current order, which expires May 3, come to an end.

“Residents and businesses will be guided by the Governor’s Executive Order to stay at home, removing any confusion over areas of difference between the two orders,” said David Westrick, county public information officer, in the press release.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Stay at Home Order scheduled for March 19.

Westrick said the state order allows planning for a phased reopening with local governments, health care, business and other stakeholders, as well as regional and State partners.

“San Benito County Public Health is focused on working with partners to build local capabilities necessary for an eventual and safe reopening,” he said.

Businesses that stay open under the Governor’s order must comply with social distancing protocols such as placing signage at each public entrance of the facility.

The signage is to inform customers and employees to avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever and maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another.

The businesses also need to have measures to prevent crowds from gathering such as limiting the number of people in the store at one time.

“The San Benito County Department of Public Health reminds everyone that the existing Public Health Order regarding face coverings remains in effect and are required when entering essential businesses, government buildings and other locations where there are other people,” Westrick said.