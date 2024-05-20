Learn how to turn your spoiled food, scraps and yard waste into rich, organic compost for your garden at a summer composting workshop on June 3. The workshop will be hosted by San Benito County, and will feature the expertise of area Master Composters, says a press release from the county.

The workshop will take place at 5:30pm at the Community Foundation Epicenter, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister.

Master Composters and “worm whisperers,” Julie Lorenzen and Bridget Matz, will lead the workshop and teach those in attendance everything they need to know about turning their organic waste into nutrient rich soil in their own backyard.

“Composting is a simple and effective way to make a positive environmental impact in our community by reducing organic waste sent to our landfill and simultaneously improving soil health,” San Benito County Integrated Waste Manager Celina Stotler said. “This workshop is perfect for anyone who wants to reduce their waste, grow their own food, save money or just get in touch with nature.”

Workshop participants will learn how to use a compost bin, what materials to select to compost, how to maintain the bin and more. Attendees can expect a hands-on experience at the June 3 workshop, the press release advises.

To reserve a spot at the June 3 composting workshop, email [email protected] or call 831.636.4110. Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bins so they can bring home vermicompost habitat from the workshop.