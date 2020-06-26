San Benito County officials next week will host an online focus group and a press conference to provide information on a grant program for small businesses impacted by Covid-19.

On June 30, Supervisors Anthony Botelho and Peter Hernandez will host a Zoom meeting to discuss details of the Business Recovery Assistance Grant program. The focus group will be broadcast on the Zoom platform as well as on San Benito County’s Facebook page.

Business owners whose businesses have suffered financial effects from the Covid-19 pandemic are encouraged to tune in to the June 30 focus group. Applications for the grant program will be available June 30.

Officials at the meeting will provide an overview of the Business Recovery Assistance Grant Program, which uses federal funding from the CARES Act. They will discuss how the program works, timelines, criteria and exceptions, allowable use of funds and an explanation of the application process.

Register in advance by visiting https://zoom.us/j/91906011635.

Also on June 30, county officials will hold a press conference on the availability of federal CARES Act funding. The event will take place 3:15pm at the county administrative building, 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. Attendees must have press credentials, wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

At the press conference, Botelho and Hernandez will be joined by county budget officer Stewart Patri, management analyst Dulce Alonzo and public information officer David Westrick.