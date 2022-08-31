good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 1, 2022
County wins state funds for regional park

Grant will help pay for future recreational amenities 

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Resource Management Agency recently shared the “excellent” news that it has received a $2.4 million grant from the state to help build the new Riverview Regional Park.

The funds were awarded on Aug. 22 by the California State Regional Park Program, which offered a total of $23.1 million for 13 park projects in different counties throughout the state. The program received requests for grants amounting to more than $235 million, according to a press release from San Benito County.

County officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the Riverview Regional Park in July. The park is located on River Parkway on the south side of the Hollister High School campus. The sprawling recreational project will be built in multiple phases, starting this fall with a 93-space parking lot along River Parkway.

The $2.4 million grant from the state Regional Park Program will help fund amenities in future phases of the Riverview Park, including: universal access trail, exercise stations, cross country course, adventure playground, open lawn area, RC car track, geology exploration zone, bicycle pump track, sport court, pickleball complex, softball fields and a disc golf course, according to county staff.

“A huge thank you to the staff and their consultant, Wallace Group, who worked on the application process for this grant,” says the press release. “We appreciate all your hard work and look forward to the next steps of the proposed Riverview Regional Park in the City of Hollister.”

Planning for the Riverview Regional Park began in 2012, and will be built in three total phases. The park is planned on 70 acres of vacant property along the San Benito River.

Last year, the county and SBHS district signed a 99-year lease for a 48-acre portion of the site that is owned by the district, giving the county the ability to develop the park over the coming years. The county owns the other 22 acres.

The first phase parking lot construction will cost about $1.1 million, mostly funded by an allocation of $750,000 last year from the state budget.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

