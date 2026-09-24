In this week’s episode, Juan Reyes and John Devine will recap a much tighter Week 4 of the prep and college football season, and chime in on the situation at Hollister High.

Then they’ll jump into a conversation with Monte Vista Christian head football coach Joe Sturdivant to check in on the undefeated Mustangs.

And finally, the guys will cap off the show with some updates on girls volleyball and a sneak preview of Week 5.

We’ll have all this and more on… the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.

*Editor’s note: A portion of this episode was recorded Sept. 21 prior to the announcement of Hollister High’s football season being canceled.