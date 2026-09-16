In this week’s episode, Juan Reyes and John Devine will recap Week 3 of the high school and college football season, along with an update on girls flag football.

Then they’ll jump into a conversation with Aptos High football coach Zach Hewett to talk about getting that coveted first win of the year.

And finally, the guys will cap off the show with an update of the Top 10 prep football rankings and previews on some key matchups for Week 4.

We’ll have all this and more on… the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.