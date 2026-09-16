In this week’s episode, Juan Reyes and John Devine will recap Week 3 of the high school and college football season, along with an update on girls flag football.

Then they’ll jump into a conversation with Aptos High football coach Zach Hewett to talk about getting that coveted first win of the year.

And finally, the guys will cap off the show with an update of the Top 10 prep football rankings and previews on some key matchups for Week 4.

We’ll have all this and more on… the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.

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Juan Reyes
A Watsonville native who has a passion for local sports and loves his community. A Watsonville High, Cabrillo College, San Jose State University and UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Cabrillo College athletics, various youth sports in the Pajaro Valley and the Santa Cruz Warriors. Juan is also a video game enthusiast, part-time chef (at home), explorer and a sports junkie. Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to report scores <a href="https://pajaronian.com/author/jreyes/">HERE</a>.

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