There’s something special about a community that takes time to celebrate the people who make it a better place. And that’s exactly what the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce did at its 105th Annual Dinner and Dance Awards Night held Sept. 19.

The evening at Leal Vineyards was more than dinner, dancing and a chance to dress up a little. It was a reminder that behind every successful business and thriving organization are people who show up and put in the work.

Robert Airoldi

The chamber’s annual awards are one of the best examples of that work. They shine a light on people and businesses that might not always make the headlines but are essential to our community.

This year’s honorees certainly deserve that recognition.

Sandra Schwehr was named Woman of the Year, while Francisco Diaz received the Man of the Year award. Both represent the kind of community involvement and dedication these awards are intended to recognize.

The business awards highlighted the diversity of our local economy. Commonwealth Credit Union was named Large Business of the Year, and Louie’s Smokey Trails received the Small Business of the Year award. Shaw’s Appliance Repair was honored as Service Business of the Year, while Buenos Dias Cafecito was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year.

McAbee Freed received the Agricultural Business of the Year award, a fitting reminder of the important role agriculture continues to play in San Benito County. Teknova was named Green Business of the Year, recognizing the importance of businesses that are thinking about their environmental responsibilities.

American Legion Post 69 was honored as Nonprofit of the Year, and Christina Reyes received the Volunteer of the Year award.

Each of these honorees contributes to the county in a different way. Some provide jobs and services. Others volunteer their time, support neighbors or help preserve the traditions that make this place home. Together, they represent the people and organizations that keep San Benito County moving forward.

“Events like this give us an opportunity to pause and recognize the people, businesses and organizations whose hard work often happens quietly behind the scenes,” said Christina Reyes, CEO of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing everyone together each year strengthens relationships, celebrates the perseverance it takes to build something meaningful and reminds us that the success of our local economy is truly rooted in people.”

When we shop locally, hire a local contractor, eat at a neighborhood restaurant or recommend a local business, we’re helping keep money circulating here. We’re supporting the people who sponsor youth sports, donate to nonprofits and volunteer at community events.

The chamber helps build those connections. Its annual dinner is a celebration of that work, but it also serves as a reminder that a strong business community and a strong community in general go hand in hand.

Congratulations to all the honorees, and thank you to the chamber for continuing to recognize the people who make San Benito County a great place to live, work and do business.

Here’s to the next 105 years.