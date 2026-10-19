On Oct. 3, a group of 55 San Benito County seniors boarded a bus for a day of laughter, friendly competition and good company at Table Mountain Casino Resort in Fresno County.

The outing was sponsored by Martha’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals and groceries to people facing food insecurity in six area counties.

The travelers are regulars at the Martha’s Kitchen congregate meal program, which serves free, nutritious lunches to older adults every weekday at the Pauline Valdivia Memorial Community Center in Hollister, and on Mondays in San Juan Bautista, says a press release from Martha’s Kitchen.

Martha’s Kitchen staff said the seniors enjoyed spending the day with friends, and several are already lobbying for the next destination, with Chukchansi high on the wish list.

The fun has a serious purpose. For many older adults, especially those who live alone, chances to get out and socialize grow harder to find each year, and in a rural county, distance and limited transportation can deepen that isolation, says the press release.

“A good meal matters, but so does having something to look forward to and people to share it with,” said Bill Lee, Executive Director of Martha’s Kitchen. “These outings do not replace the meal. They make it matter more. When 55 seniors come home laughing and already asking about the next trip, we know we are doing something right.”

The outing is one piece of a growing calendar of special events for the seniors Martha’s Kitchen serves in San Benito County, which also includes holiday gatherings, themed parties, and cultural celebrations with music, food, and fellowship.

San Benito County residents age 60 and older are invited to join Martha’s Kitchen for lunch Monday through Friday at the Pauline Valdivia Memorial Community Center, 300 West St., Hollister. For more information, call 831.636.4390.