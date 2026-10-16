Recently, I visited Pinnacles National Park for the first time. Although I live in Morgan Hill, only about an hour and a half away, I had somehow never been there.

My school never organized trips to Pinnacles, either. That surprised me. If a national park can exist so close to home without many of us, especially local residents, ever visiting, how many other remarkable places have we overlooked simply because they have always been there?

When people think of exploring national parks, they often picture famous destinations like Yosemite, Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon.

Those iconic places deserve their recognition, but so do Pinnacles and the many lesser-known natural treasures throughout our region.

Pinnacles’ volcanic rock formations, caves and diverse wildlife show that extraordinary experiences do not always require long drives or expensive plane tickets.

I hope more local residents take the opportunity to visit Pinnacles. Sometimes the greatest adventures begin with noticing what has been in our own backyard all along.

Junyao Chang

Morgan Hill