Gavilan College has named Moe Gregory-Llanes the new head coach of its women’s basketball program, bringing a familiar face with more than 15 years of coaching experience back to the helm.

Gregory-Llanes has extensive ties to the college and South County, having previously served in several coaching roles at Gavilan, including associate head coach of the women’s team from July 2024 to March 2026, says a press release from the college.

She served as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program from 2021-2024 and coached the women’s team as head coach and associate head coach from 2013-2021.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Moe to lead our women’s basketball program,” the Gavilan College Athletics Department said in announcing the appointment, citing her commitment to academic success, local recruitment and helping student-athletes advance to four-year colleges.

A graduate of Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, Gregory-Llanes played basketball at Cabrillo College before earning a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Notre Dame de Namur University and a master’s degree in sports leadership from Concordia University Chicago.

Her coaching background also includes assistant coaching positions at Cabrillo College and Live Oak, and she has directed local basketball camps.

“I am deeply honored and thrilled to continue my journey at Gavilan College,” Gregory-Llanes said in a statement. “Our focus will center on building a successful culture, recruiting and developing local and regional talent and ensuring our student-athletes advance to the four-year level academically and athletically.”

Gregory-Llanes said the program also will emphasize mentoring, leadership development and life skills to prepare players for success beyond basketball.

Her approach will include year-round player development, strength and conditioning, academic advising and guidance with course registration and eligibility. Gregory-Llanes will begin working with returning players and recruiting new talent as the Rams prepare for the upcoming season.