Candidates in three closely watched races in the Nov. 3 election have flipped the lead—for at least the second time in one case—in the latest results posted by the San Benito County Registrar of Voters office.

With only 448 ballots left to count countywide, Tina Garza now leads Tim Burns in the race for Mayor of Hollister, according to results posted by the elections office at 6:35pm Nov. 16. Garza leads Burns, who held the lead through previous results updates, by 78 votes.

Candidate Scott McPhail trails by more than 4,000 votes in the race for mayor.

In the election for Hollister City Council District 3, incumbent Dolores Morales (1,537 votes) pulled ahead of William B. Avera (1,507 votes). Morales led the ballot count in early results posted immediately after the election, but Avera had pulled ahead over the week that followed.

And in the race for County Supervisor District 5, Rodney Bianchi is ahead of Ignacio Velazquez for the first time since the ballot counting began. Bianchi now has 1,342 votes; Velazquez has 1,317; and John Williams has 1,146 votes.

No significant changes were reported in other local races with the latest results.

Election officials said there are only 448 ballots left to count from the Nov. 3 election, but most of those are damaged, unreadable or challenged. Thirteen uncounted ballots were cast provisionally.

A total of 23,595 voters’ ballots have been counted in San Benito County. There are 40,019 registered voters in the county. That adds up to a 59% turnout in the Nov. 3 election.