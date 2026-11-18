San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor this week raised concerns about the integrity of the Nov. 3 ballot count based on an unverified account from an anonymous whistle blower from inside the elections office.

In a Nov. 15 memo to local and state authorities, Taylor said his concerns were relayed to him, secondhand, after Rodney Bianchi overtook Ignacio Velazquez in the Nov. 13 tally of results in the election for County District 5 Supervisor. Taylor sent the memo to county counsel and the district attorney, as well as to the California Secretary of State and Department of Justice.

The purpose of the memo, which details allegations related to the county elections office’s processing of “duplicate ballots,” is to request “a coordinated, independent assessment of whether further inquiry is warranted.”

Specifically, Taylor’s memo said, “The concern relates to reported discussions about duplicate ballots and whether those ballots accurately reflect voter intent.”

The allegations detailed in the three-page memo have not been independently verified.

“According to the account relayed to me, election leadership appeared unsettled by the possibility that Rodney Bianchi would overtake Ignacio Velasquez in the District 5 Supervisor race,” says Taylor’s memo. “The account described Velazquez as having maintained the lead since Election Day.”

The anonymous source also told Taylor about a “rumor” that Registrar of Voters Francisco Diaz held a closed-door “emergency meeting” with other election officials to discuss the potential community response if Velazquez fell behind in the Nov. 13 update of the election results.

The rumored discussion allegedly addressed “damage control” if Velazquez requests a manual recount or an audit of duplicate ballots, Taylor’s memo adds.

Diaz did not return a phone call requesting a comment, but he released a statement to the public on Nov. 18. Diaz’s statement calls the allegations “unfounded” and says any oversight from state or local authorities is welcome.

“Recent memos from the sheriff’s office and public remarks from certain supervisors and candidates are political distractions that will be rebutted by California election law and verifiable facts,” Diaz’s statement says, in part. “If any candidate or supervisor doubts the outcome, state law provides a clear remedy: they may request and pay for an official recount after certification.”

As of 6:35pm Nov. 16, with all but 448 ballots counted, Bianchi leads in the District 5 race with 1,342 votes, or 35.27% of the count, according to the registrar’s website. Velazquez has 34.61%, or 1,317 votes; and John Williams has 30.12%, or 1,146 votes for District 5.

Velazquez had led the race by a handful of votes until the Sunday night update from election officials.

Two other local races on the Nov. 3 ballot also suddenly changed leads in the latest update, but Taylor’s memo does not mention these. In the race for Mayor of Hollister, Tina Garza now leads Tim Burns, 5,671 votes to 5,593, according to the elections office. Burns had led by a narrow margin until the Nov. 16 update.

And in the election for Hollister City Council District 3, incumbent Dolores Morales (1,537 votes) pulled ahead of William B. Avera (1,507 votes). Morales led the ballot count in early results posted immediately after the election, but Avera had pulled ahead over the week that followed.

Local officials have noted in general, it is unusual to see election results dramatically change later in the vote counting process.

What are duplicate ballots?

Chief Deputy County Clerk Ana De Castro Maquiz explained that duplicate ballots are created manually by election officials and poll workers when a voter’s ballot, typically submitted by mail or dropbox, cannot be read by an automated scanning machine. Ballots may not be able to pass through the scanner if they are torn, spilled on or otherwise damaged.

To create duplicate ballots, elections staff or poll workers work in pairs to take the damaged ballots to the “duplicating machine,” which is similar to a standalone electronic voting console that any voter can use to cast their ballot in person, Maquiz explained.

The election workers then recreate the choices selected on the damaged ballot on the duplicating machine, which prints out a paper copy that can be read clearly by the scanner.

“It works very similar (to a voting console) but in duplication mode,” Maquiz said. “You’re using the ballot in front of you to transfer the ballot onto the ballot marking device. Once you make selections (staff or poll workers) review it together, and confirm what they see in front of them on the ballot is what they see on the screen before pressing ‘print.’”

The original ballots are then voided, but preserved at the elections office, Maquiz said.

The creation of duplicate ballots occurs after multiple verification and security steps are taken in the ballot counting process, according to Maquiz. Each step is performed by at least two staff or volunteer poll workers side by side.

“Nothing happens alone. Everything is (done by) a minimum of a pair,” she said.

Taylor’s memo adds, “Ballot duplication is a lawful process to reproduce ballots that cannot otherwise be processed, while preserving the voter’s choices.”

Maquiz said ballot counters had to produce “a lot” of duplicate ballots, but she did not have an exact number when interviewed Nov. 17. She said many of the damaged vote-by-mail ballots were ripped at the bottom edge.

Public involvement encouraged

The Board of Supervisors discussed Taylor’s memo at the Nov. 17 board meeting, but did not take action. Supervisors agreed to defer to the Secretary of State’s office, which is responsible for enforcing state election laws and investigating violations.

The SOS office has not responded publicly to the memo, and could not be immediately reached for comment.

A related concern raised at the supervisors’ meeting is how the ballot counters could know that Bianchi was going to pull ahead of Velazquez before the results were published at the end of the day. Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki said he and other county officials heard early on Nov. 13 from an unnamed source that Bianchi would surge ahead of Velazquez in the election office’s next results update.

“There is nothing more sacred in democracy than election integrity, and we absolutely must take this situation very seriously,” Kosmicki said.

Kosmicki noted that Diaz had been in the supervisors’ chambers when the meeting started Tuesday morning, but was not present when the discussion about Taylor’s memo began.

Maquiz said by election office procedures, the tally of results is hosted in a “self-contained system” as ballots run through the machine. A summary report of the results is produced by that machine at the end of each day.

“If a volunteer or staff member saw it before and disclosed it, they shouldn’t have,” Maquiz said.

Maquiz added that the ballot counting and certification process includes an “adjudication” before results are posted and updated, as well as multiple internal audits to ensure ballots were counted correctly. The elections office will also conduct a 1% manual tally of the results Nov. 23 and 24. The routine 1% tally is open to public observation.

Supervisors encouraged the public to become involved, in this and future elections, by observing as much of the ballot counting process as they can. The entire process is open to the public.

“If the public doesn’t get involved and observe it doesn’t help the rumor mill,” said Supervisor Angela Curro, a former election official. “We need to make sure this is investigated.”

Taylor added in his memo “for transparency,” that his wife is employed in the elections office as a senior deputy clerk-recorder who handled ballot pickups during the Nov. 3 election. Due to this potential conflict of interest or appearance of a conflict, he offered to recuse himself from any follow-up investigation and stated he will refrain from investigating the issue locally.

On Nov. 17, after it became clear that Taylor’s memo became public, he posted a statement on social media that he is “frustrated” that his letter was shared with the media. However, he stands by his decision to document the concerns and relay them to other authorities.

“(The memo’s) public circulation risks turning an unverified allegation into a public judgment about people who have not been found to have done anything wrong,” Taylor wrote. “It also places my office and my family in the middle of the political conflict I was trying to avoid by referring the matter for independent review.”