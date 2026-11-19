I am writing to address recent memos, public statements and unfounded allegations directed at our office and the dedicated people who administer our local elections.

Let there be no doubt: we welcome state oversight, public scrutiny and an official recount. We have nothing to hide. When I took my oath of office to uphold the Constitution and California law, I knew that responsibility included welcoming accountability at every turn.

Francisco Diaz

Elections belong to the people; not to any political party, candidate or outside agenda. Recent memos from the Sheriff’s Office and public remarks from certain supervisors and candidates are political distractions that will be rebutted by California election law and verifiable facts.

If any candidate or supervisor doubts the outcome, state law provides a clear remedy: they may request and pay for an official recount after certification. We will gladly demonstrate, ballot by ballot, that our vote counts match voter intent.

An open invitation to observe our process for over 47 days has welcomed official observers, the press and the public to witness our election operations firsthand.

Because not everyone commenting publicly has observed our standards in person, I am extending a direct invitation to all candidates, supervisors, and community members to observe our live 1% Manual Tally on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8:30am at the Elections Department, 1601 Lana Way, Hollister.

Circulating unsubstantiated, secondhand rumors while the official canvass is still underway, and before any winner is declared, does a disservice to voters.

Routine management vs. unfounded rumors

Operational planning is the standard duty of any manager. Leadership staff routinely meet behind the scenes, separate from frontline workers, to prepare for legal contingencies, including staffing, budgets and potential recount procedures.

Casting secondhand rumors about routine, lawful operations as misconduct reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of election administration and management.

Internal tabulation protocols vs. early result rumors

Claims that staff improperly accessed results before public release reflect a similar misunderstanding of election operations. Authorized, vetted tabulation personnel routinely generate and review preliminary internal reports as a mandatory part of quality-control, ballot reconciliation and audit procedures before numbers are published.

Viewing internal working data during the canvass is neither illegal nor unusual; it is an operational necessity. While staff are bound by strict confidentiality rules, secondhand gossip from unauthorized chatter does not alter a single ballot, compromise system security or constitute an early release of official results.

Protecting our staff and volunteers

The men and women running this election are your neighbors, military veterans, grandparents, students and volunteers, who serve San Benito County with integrity. While constructive feedback and lawful oversight are always welcome, false allegations and aggressive behavior from candidates or officials cross the line.

Our team deserves to do their jobs in a safe, respectful environment.

Despite the outside noise, our team remains focused, steady, and committed to upholding the law and protecting your vote.

Francisco Diaz

San Benito County Registrar of Voters