Mel Brooks’ monster-movie spoof “Young Frankenstein” has been brought to life at Gilroy’s Pintello Comedy Theater, where an 18-member cast is performing the musical adaptation of the classic comedy through Dec. 6 for audiences that have already sold out several shows.

The musical, written by Brooks and Thomas Meehan with music and lyrics by Brooks, is based on his 1974 film. It follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of the infamous protagonist of the original Mary Shelley story.

The young Frankenstein, a New York anatomy professor, tries to distance himself from that legacy—until his grandfather’s death pulls him back to the family castle in Transylvania to settle his estate. Whitney Pintello directs. Dave Leon is the vocal director and Andrea Furtado is the choreographer.

For a theater known for smaller comedies, the production is among its largest. Jacob Goller, who plays Frankenstein’s Monster, said the company usually stages shows with casts of about six people.

“This is one of the largest shows we’ve done, with 18 in this cast,” Goller said. “Even if there are just one or two people on stage, or all of us on stage at the exact same time, you still feel the heart and passion, and that’s kind of increased with even more people.”

Frederick wants nothing to do with the family business, said CJ Patereau, who portrays the young doctor, but he is drawn in when word arrives that the family castle will be taken over by the tax authority if he doesn’t show up.

“Once there, it doesn’t take much to draw him into the world of his grandfather,” Patereau said.

Patereau said he first encountered the show in 2010 and “fell in love with it immediately.” He called the role a chance to follow in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Roger Bart, who portrayed the young Dr. Frankenstein in the film and musical respectively.

“This is sort of a dream role for me and I get to do this with my friends,” he said. “The whole thing is just a dream come true.”

Goller said his Monster character is less a villain than a lost soul. Though the character is often thought of as one of the great horror villains, he said, in this version he is innocent, confused and searching for his place in the world.

“He’s definitely big and scary, but he also has a big heart,” Goller said. “He cares about the people around him. He cares about his creator, Frederick.”

Playing the part is physically demanding, Goller said. The role requires heavy makeup to make him look inhuman, and platform shoes to increase his height make moving around and dancing on the small stage more difficult. Still, he said, he enjoys it.

Michael Kaelin plays Igor, Frederick’s loyal assistant and the grandson of the original Igor. Kaelin said he grew up loving the character, recalling that his father laughed so hard whenever Igor appeared on screen that he used to imitate him as a boy.

Kaelin said much of the role throws back to the film, with some lines taken verbatim. He said the songs, which Brooks wrote many years after the movie, are “clever and fast and difficult.”

Kaelin, a teacher by profession, said he has had to stretch himself to fill the role.

“I am not a dancer, actor or singer, and yet here I am doing my darndest to become one,” he said. “I’ve got a long way to go, but it’s so hard. It’s hard for your brain. It’s hard for your body. And for me, I love the challenge.”

Roberta Vinkhuyzen plays Frau Blucher, the slightly deranged housekeeper of Castle Frankenstein. She said the part is a bucket-list comedic role, with a showpiece song she called a lot of fun.

Vinkhuyzen said the character has been at the castle since Victor’s day and is still there when his grandson arrives, making her a link to the family’s history.

Goller said the music adds to the movie’s humor.

“The songs in the show ramp that up, and they’re all so memorable and so toe-tapping that you want to come see the show again and hear the songs again,” he said.

Vinkhuyzen credited the people behind the theater for the atmosphere that makes such productions possible. She thanked Pintello, co-producer Charley Gilmore, and Pintello’s parents, Marion and Rod Pintello, who founded the theater.

“This is just a really unique place to get to come together for a creative project,” Vinkhuyzen said. “It’s hugely satisfying to build and put it together, and then to get to share it with a live audience. That’s the ultimate gift for us as performers.”

Patereau said the show has something for everyone.

“People say that about every show, but there really are jokes for every variety of humor and songs for every variety of toe-tapper in this show,” he said.

Performances are at 8pm Nov. 20, 21, 27 and 28 and Dec. 4 and 5, with matinees Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. The Nov. 22 matinee is sold out. Tickets are $30 and available at pintellocomedy.com. Pintello Comedy Theater is located at 8191 Swanston Lane in Gilroy.