Less than two weeks after borrowing $18 million just to be able to make payroll, the City of Hollister has sent layoff notices to numerous employees, including civilian police department staff who support patrol and investigation operations.

Hollister Police Sgt. Bo Leland, who is President of the Hollister Police Officers Association, said a total of 10 police department staff received layoff notices on Oct. 13. These include Capt. Michael Paddy, who has spent his entire law enforcement career with Hollister PD, as well as nine civilian positions that are responsible for a wide variety of tasks, from answering phones and storing evidence to taking fingerprints and registering sex offenders.

Several employees in other departments—represented by the Service Employees International Union—also received layoff notices on Oct. 13.

The exact number of layoffs is unclear. City Manager Ana Cortez and Mayor Roxanne Stephens have not returned phone calls requesting more information.

“Workforce reductions affect multiple city departments and are part of a citywide effort to bring expenditures into alignment with available financial resources,” says an Oct. 14 statement from the City of Hollister.

On Oct. 2, the Hollister City Council declared a financial emergency, on Cortez’s recommendation. They also approved a loan of $18 million from the city’s impact fee fund, to the general fund and water department, in order to be able to pay employees.

Leland said Cortez did not consult with HPOA leadership, or even Police Chief Carlos Reynoso, before sending the layoff notices. He said the cuts reflect a lack of understanding of how public safety is administered, and the layoffs “effectively rendered us closed for business.”

The HPOA is calling for Cortez to be fired by the city council, Leland said.

“Our biggest issue is not that there were cuts that had to be made,” Leland said. “We understand the city is in a dire financial situation and the police department and cuts to the budget. Our concern is the city manager refused to collaborate with the (HPOA) or the chief of police, or anyone with knowledge of how a police department operates.”

Specifically, civilian police staff who received layoff notices are four police records personnel, two code enforcement officers, two community services officers and one crime analyst, Leland said.

The layoff notices informed the employees they are placed on 30-day administrative leave as of Oct. 13, and they are prohibited from entering any private areas of city property, Leland added.

While the police department retains its ability to respond to 911 calls, patrol Hollister and arrest suspects, the impact of the layoffs is vast, Leland explained.

The positions that are cut are responsible for processing and logging evidence; sending police reports and evidence to the appropriate offices for prosecution; fingerprinting subjects; registering sex offenders; making sure vehicles and equipment are repaired and maintained; processing traffic accident reports; entering missing people and stolen vehicles into state and federal databases; and releasing impounded vehicles and property to their owners, he said.

The department learned on Thursday that two suspects recently arrested in Hollister had to be released from custody because the police department did not have the staff to submit paperwork to the district attorney’s office in time for a required court hearing, Leland added.

Leland said morale at the police department is “awful.”

“We are committed to continuing to do our duty but we are frustrated with the city manager’s approach to the budgetary issues,” Leland added. It feels like we are a passenger in a car with a drunk driver. We feel (Cortez) has no understanding of how a police department operates and we feel that she needs to be terminated.”

City Hall issued a press release on Oct. 14, after the POA and other city employees posted about the layoffs on social media.

San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor issued a statement expressing his concerns about the layoffs, even though the county budget is separate from that of the City of Hollister.

“Civilian employees are essential to police operations,” says Taylor’s Oct. 15 statement. “They perform specialized work that allows officers to remain available for patrol, investigations and emergency response.”

Taylor added, “That work must still be done. Shifting it to sworn officers means taking officers away from the streets and assigning them duties that require different training and expertise.”

The press release focuses primarily on the POA’s announcement of the layoffs, which City Hall labeled “premature, misleading and factually inaccurate.”

The city’s statement does not specify which positions were cut, but it notes that no staff cuts were made to the Hollister Animal Control Division or the police department’s “senior administrative leadership.”

City Hall “provided advance notice to the HPOA leadership regarding upcoming personnel actions” on Oct. 21, the press release says. Other city labor organizations received similar notice, as required by labor agreements.

“The city is disappointed that the HPOA chose to publicly distribute information before the city had completed its employee notification process. More concerning, the Association’s statements misrepresented the scope of the anticipated reductions, creating unnecessary anxiety among employees, their families and the broader community,” says the city’s press release.

The press release does not specify which or how many positions are cut.

A SEIU spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call requesting more details.

City officials have previously said the deteriorating financial situation developed during the past several years, with skipped audits, illegal transfers between funds and other mismanagement by city employees.

Leland said while the police department knew there would be staff cuts, everyone was surprised by the extent of the Oct. 13 layoff notices.

Town hall canceled

While city officials had scheduled a public town hall meeting for Oct. 16 to discuss the budget decisions, that meeting has been canceled due to unspecified “concerns expressed by city staff regarding their personal safety,” Cortez said in an Oct. 15 statement posted on social media.

“Given the increasing hostility, hateful rhetoric and personal attacks directed toward city employees, the city has made the difficult decision to suspend all Town Hall meetings until further notice,” says Cortez’s statement.