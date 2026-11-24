San Benito County residents should prepare for another round of wet weather this week and into the weekend as a new storm system moves into the region just ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24, with showers continuing into Wednesday morning. Gusty winds could accompany the system, with stronger gusts possible in exposed areas and mountain passes.

The weather service estimates San Benito County could receive between a trace and a half-inch of rain, although amounts could change as the storm approaches. Mountain areas, including the region around Pinnacles National Park, could also experience gusty winds and colder temperatures.

Hollister resident Michelle Armijo was filling sand bags near the county facility Saturday morning.

“I’m hoping to prevent water from going into my garage and collecting some for my mother’s house,” she said.

Sandbags are available at the San Benito County Public Works Yard, 3220 Southside Road in Hollister.

The timing of the rainfall could affect residents traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, particularly those hitting the roads Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Forecasters expect conditions to improve for Thanksgiving Day, with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 50s to 60s.

However, the break may be short-lived. Another chance of rain is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, potentially extending the unsettled weather into the following week.

Residents are encouraged to monitor National Weather Service updates, clear leaves and debris from storm drains, and use caution when driving on wet roads.