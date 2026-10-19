Hollister High alumna and longtime employee of the San Benito High School District Elaine Zuniga Galdos has been named the district’s new superintendent.

The SBHSD board of trustees unanimously appointed Galdos to the new position on Oct. 13. She will take over the superintendent’s post from Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum as of Feb. 1, 2027.

Galdos is currently the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Academics and Instructional Programs. She has spent 30 years working in the Hollister education community, including the past 11 years at SBHSD, the district said in a press release.

“I’m honored to be selected as the next superintendent and grateful for the board’s confidence in me,” she said. “Having grown up in Hollister and graduated from Hollister High School, this opportunity is especially meaningful.”

Board of Trustees President Miguel Sahagun, Jr. said, “The board’s unanimous decision reflects our collective confidence in her leadership, her outstanding record of service to the District, and her unwavering commitment to the success of our students, staff and school community.”

Sahagun also emphasized Galdos’s collaborative approach to leadership, dedication to improvement and passion for public education, the district said. He also recognized the appointee’s commitment to professional growth as she pursued a doctoral degree.

“Her dedication to lifelong learning exemplifies the values we strive to instill in our students,” Sahagun said. “The board is confident that Elaine possesses the experience, vision and leadership qualities necessary to guide our District into the future.”

In an endorsement letter to the board, Tennenbaum praised Galdos’s leadership, integrity and commitment to placing students at the center of her decisions.

“Above all, she is deeply student-centered,” Tennenbaum wrote. “Every policy she advocates for and every decision she makes is guided by a singular, unwavering priority: doing what is best for our students.”

Galdos’s annual salary as superintendent is $266,414, according to district staff.

Tennenbaum announced his retirement at the Sept. 8 board meeting. He has been SBHSD superintendent for 11 years.