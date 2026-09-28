San Juan Oaks Golf Club will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a week of special events in October, including a four-person golf scramble, dining specials and activities at the Hollister course.

Established in 1996, the club has spent three decades hosting golfers, members and guests while serving as a gathering place for the San Benito County community, says a press release from San Juan Oaks Golf Club.

The centerpiece of the celebration will be the 30th Anniversary Shotgun Scramble on Oct. 9. The four-person, no-handicap scramble will begin with an 11am shotgun start. The cost is $175 per player, with special pricing available for members.

Anniversary Week also will include musical bingo at McCann’s, drink specials, raffles, dinner specials at 36 North and “‘96” throwback golf rates, says the press release.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to celebrate 30 years of San Juan Oaks and everything this property has represented to our golfers, guests, employees and the San Benito County community,” General Manager Manny Freitas said. “Having been part of San Juan Oaks since we opened in 1996, I’ve had the privilege of seeing firsthand the relationships, memories and community connections that have made this place so special.”

To register for the scramble and see a complete schedule of anniversary events, visit tinyurl.com/yu8739m4.

San Juan Oaks Golf Club is located on San Juan Oaks Drive in Hollister.