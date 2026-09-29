Applications are being accepted for an appointment to the Hollister Elementary School District Board of Trustees representing Trustee Area 1. Candidates must be eligible and reside within Trustee Area 1. 

Eligibility will be confirmed by the San Benito County Elections Office. All eligible candidates will be interviewed, and the governing board will make the selection. The application period runs from Sept. 14-Oct. 16 at noon. Contact Superintendent Erika Sanchez at es******@**sd.org or 831.630.6300.

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