Sen. John Laird last week announced his office has secured state funding for three San Benito County projects that support local youth, strengthen nonprofits and help bring more locally grown food into schools. 

The funding includes spending for facility renovations at the Youth Alliance’s Youth Impact Center in Hollister; a grant writer for the Community Foundation for San Benito County; and a food storage facility for San Benito High School District. 

“San Benito County has incredible local organizations and one of the most productive agricultural communities in California, but having the right resources and infrastructure matters,” Laird said in a statement. “These investments will support young people, help local nonprofits compete for more funding and help the school district put more locally grown food on students’ plates. I’m glad we were able to secure this funding for San Benito County.”

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