The Free Lance photo on page 8 of the Sept. 4 edition (“Hollister voters push for Urban Growth Boundary”) depicts people from the grass of lawns and pastures making real grass work function. Here shows the people who want to save Hollister.
Sure, Hollister can and should grow—but in a thoughtful way that keeps our town from becoming an ugly sprawl bereft of rivers, streams, apricot trees, cherry trees, lettuces, peppers and onions. Monopoly can’t even be played if all the squares become filled with houses.
These neighbors provide the opposite of recall. Recall destroys. These friends preserve. Folks like these save the beauty of clean air, running creeks, food greenery, animals and hills. For them, replacing these gifts of nature would be criminal.
These folks, shocked by the sprawling growth of houses, intend to make a correction. Hollister, beautifully nested in agriculture and mothered by surrounding hills, provides our homes.
Unlimited housing construction is upsetting this balance of nature and people. Either nature continues or housing construction takes over.
Housing alone is like a cancerous growth of unlimited sucking without infusing nourishment. Finances and money enter by way of spiraling land values. Landowners with visions of wealth sell fertile agricultural land.
Now we have a real problem because this burdensome housing construction alone tempts property owners to sell out. This unbalance destroys our beloved town.
This is the subject of the people in the photo. They plan to circulate a petition to start a process of permitting a legal line called a boundary around Hollister which would rescue us and save greenery, open space, air and water. This is real democracy.
Signing this petition would be a pleasure. Our surrounding cities, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Watsonville and San Jose all have similar plans.
Hopefully this petition will be in time to save us from the sprawl.
Mary Zanger
Hollister
Did your family not develop Pacheco Creek Estates. Multi million dollar homes? Mary you are out of tune with the state mandate. It’s like you’re advocating for more builders remedy. Yes the current general plans passed muster; barely. The city and county are being strictly monitored by HCD. After you got the general plans YOU wanted it’s still not enough. Your guidance is non compliance and that’s not acceptable IMO.
No one even mentions the sewer problem…
Our county officials spend money on bumps on the road instead of lines to keep it safe. Fairview and the stretch by the sewer no lines or reflectors. Those bumps in the road are useless and so much money spent without a follow through.. the dog park out there no longer has grass. The trees in were never watered and some still in the bucket they were purchased in. . San Andreas park looks worse instead of better. Plants are literally cut almost to the ground And or removed and the lawn has been destroyed. When it was done just 3 min ago.
Police are useless. I had home break ins, my RV and vehicle hijacked and property lines moved . Had video proof of myself in a orgy when I had been drugged, against my knowledge and would not let me file a report for any.. Then they were paid to put me in jail for false charges, but not once protected me. My family has a million on my head but no protection.. After faking my death for insurance fraud, married under my name when the whole court house knows me… Have been using their surveillance equipment to track me. My phone’s and devices hacked, intercepting my mail and breaking in daily taking tools, products and food. Bank tellers that lie and stop my bills from being paid. They go in my file cabinet and take my receipts , stop payments and my funds are taken and I have to pay again. So much going on it’s time we let truth finally be said.
We also have a whole slew of people going around spreading HIV. to unknown people. These people involved in sex magic and orgies. Every full moon they meet at park across the street. The school lights even street lights go dark. A whole mess of them having sex out there. They know the one in charge of their cameras and are paid to turn off when they do these things. My neighbor chops cars and has helped change my whole cab on my RV and exchange my car parts as well. Police involved with the criminal element helping them scam people out of their stuff. Taking payments in drugs.
Everyone knows but won’t help me get justice… Mental health stopped my services, welfare did nothing. Won’t give me proof of the bank account SSA paid. While SSA employees involved. Our whole system is a scam. Attorney general doesn’t exist. Federal trade tells you thank you for reporting but they don’t help. FBI said too busy. Internal affairs is handled by the same dept not outside. No one cares no one listens…
Do we even have a paper anymore?