The San Benito High School District said on Sept. 10 it has placed Hollister High School football coach Thomas Sullivan on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation related to the football program.

Longtime former Hollister High football coach Chris Cameron has been named interim varsity head coach, effective immediately, says a statement from SBHSD.

District officials said they are not going to reveal the purpose of the investigation while it is underway.

The Balers beat Everett Alvarez and Soledad in their first two games of the fall 2026 season. They are scheduled to play Wilcox in Hollister at 7:30pm Sept. 11.