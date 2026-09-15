Baler Nation was thrilled with two season-opening wins. But Soledad and Everett Alvarez were a level below Hollister and the Sept. 11 match with powerhouse Wilcox would be a real test.

Test passed. And how. Or wow.

The Baler defense carried the day by forcing five turnovers and the offense made the plays that counted. The 27-20 win ended a streak of four straight Wilcox victories in the series and a run of seven of the last eight.

“We did well,” Hollister interim coach Chris Cameron said. “Wilcox is a really good football team. They’ve been running that split back veer since maybe 1995. That’s what they hang their hat on. We bent a little. But we made nice adjustments at halftime. Read faster, come off the ball faster, give them different looks.”

Legendary coach Cameron took the reins late in the week after coach Thomas Sullivan was placed on paid administrative leave by the San Benito High School District.

Cameron’s 22-year career at Hollister through his retirement after the 2015 season featured a 162-96-6 record with four league titles, four CCS titles and six other CCS championship game appearances. After the victory, Cameron gave credit to the players and his assistant coaches, notably Defensive Coordinator John Lango and Offensive Coordinator Troy Emrey.

Offense, defense and special teams all had starring roles before a large and loud home crowd, with the usual color and spirit contribution from the band and cheer team. The victory raised Hollister’s record to 3-0, its best start in five years.

“It feels great to win,” Baler running back Demetrius Frink said. “It is due to our team bonding, our chemistry. Our game plan was perfect tonight. We got the run game going and that sets up the pass.”

Quarterback Eli Lovejoy connected on 7-of-12 passes for 126 yards, including touchdown tosses of 36 yards to EJ Jimenez and 29 to Cuauhtemoc Villagomez. Frink carried 13 times for 66 yards and Damian Aragon had eight rushes for 50 yards and a score. Wilcox was led by Elijah Vallejo with 58 yards on 16 carries and Haris Omeragic with 53 on 11 rushes.

“The key is our teamwork; we’re so connected,” Nathan Candelaria said. “We run to the ball well.”

Wilcox began the game with two long touchdown drives. But the Hollister defense put the clamps on things fast after that. The next five Wilcox drives from the early second quarter through the middle of the fourth were totally different. They produced just 63 yards on 23 plays and four possessions ended in Baler take-aways.

Cornerback Nathan Baxter had a crucial 35-yard pick six and Ben Candelaria intercepted a Wilcox pass on a key fourth down play.

“Everyone loves the game,” Ben Candelaria said. “Our coaches have brought a new mindset. Our linebackers fly to the ball and our defensive backs cover.”

When Aragon scored from 10 yards on a double reverse, one play after Ben Candelaria’s interception, Hollister led 27-13 with just 6:31 left in the game.

“We did the work and made some adjustments,” coach Lango said. “We switched defensive fronts some. The kids understand. Do your job. Do what’s yours. Have confidence. And the offense helped us out.”

Hollister’s first score came on a pretty passing play. Lovejoy connected with Jimenez on a 36-yard post pattern.

In the middle of the second quarter, down 13-7, the Balers flipped the script with a magical defensive play.

“I saw how he (the Wilcox receiver) lined up,” Baxter said. “I knew what they were doing. I sat on it, jumped it and made the play.”

The senior defensive back intercepted the ball on the Wilcox 35-yard line and rocketed down the sideline for a touchdown.

At halftime, the tally was 13-13. Hollister began the second half with their best drive of the night, an 8-play, 73-yard march. Lovejoy threw a dime to Max Cunningham for a 24-yard pickup and later found him again for 10 more. He passed to tight end Villagomez for a 29-yard touchdown and a 20-13 lead.

With the score 20-13 and 7:30 remaining in the game, Wilcox went for broke on a fourth-and-five from their own 37-yard line. And Ben Candelaria came through with the highlight-reel play of the night.

“I saw the down and distance,” Candelaria said. “I saw the pass and I knew their tendencies from our coaches and from film study. I jumped the route.”

Interception. And Candelaria returned the ball all the way down to the Wilcox 10-yard line. One play later, Aragon ran it in for a touchdown and the 27-13 lead.

“I was happy about our second half,” Cameron said. “The defense was doing a really nice job. We were able to run the ball more effectively. We gave them different looks, some motion, different formations.”

In the second half, the offense produced two touchdowns, a nearly-good field goal and one turnover on downs. The Balers are now averaging 32 points per game, while yielding just 8.7 per contest.

Hollister running back Demetrius Frink carries the ball as a Wilcox defender approaches during the Sept. 11 home game. Photo: Chris Mora

“We have a lot of guys and we want to spread the ball around,” coach Emrey said. “I need to get the kids in position to showcase their ability. The kids buy in. They are doing a good job. And the offensive line deserves a lot of credit. They’ve done a tremendous job.”

The big boys in the trenches include Luciano LaMonda, Nicolas Quezada, Izayah Nicasio, Peter Griego III and Robert Matuzek. Contributions at the tight end position come from Villagomez.

With running back Braiden Hernandez transferring out of school, Frink has become the primary rusher, but many carries also go to Aragon and quarterback Lovejoy.

The wide receiver room includes a dangerous trio in Cunningham, Jimenez and Aragon. Tight end Villagomez is a superb pass catcher and blocker. Sophomore receivers Elijah Rocha and Matthew Villafuerte add depth.

The defense starts up front with the DL and the linebackers. Jacob Perez and Layton Smith accumulate a ton of tackles. Kaleb Cabael and Riley Ostoja jam up the middle and slow ball-carriers. Back behind them are the Candelaria brothers, Baxter, Andre Delgado and others.

The week unfolded with adversity from the coaching change, the transfer out of Hernandez and a canceled practice due to the heat wave.

“They stayed focused,” Cameron said. “The kids responded well. All the coaches on the staff supported each other. This is a signature win tonight. This one gets you there.”

Three of the four losses to Wilcox were by 24 points or more. The last two scores were 28-3 and 38-13. Tables turned. It is a new day in Baler land.

The coaches acknowledged the great start, but cautioned the players that Hollister is 0-0 in league play. Gabilan Division play begins Sept. 18 with a 7:30pm kickoff at home against Alisal.