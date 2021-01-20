As of Jan. 19, San Benito County Public Health officials have reported 4,959 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. The local death count remains at 43, according to county officials.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 515 active cases with 51 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon. There are 18 people hospitalized in the county, with six of those in the intensive care unit.

There’s been 29,392 tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 24,404 have tested negative and 4,401 patients have recovered.

The newsletter also shows that of the 4,959 positive cases of Covid-19, 155 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 1,285 are in the 5-24 age group; 2,180 are in the 25-49; 946 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 392 are age 64 or older.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that San Benito County continues to be at the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Jan. 19. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 126.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 17.4 percent for the week of Jan. 3-9.

The “widespread” risk level factors is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 105.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 15.2 percent for the week of Jan. 3-9.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5 to 8 percent.