As of Dec. 10, San Benito County Public Health officials have reported 2,314 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, which is an increase of 385 cases reported since the start of this month. The local death count remains at 19, according to county officials.

The county’s Covid-19 online dashboard shows that there are currently 369 active cases with 50 new cases as of Dec. 10. There are 10 people hospitalized in the county, which includes 2 in the intensive care unit.

There’s been 21,418 tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 19,069 have tested negative and 1,926 patients have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 2,314 positive cases of Covid-19, 77 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 588 are in the 5-24 age group; 1,026 are in the 25-49; 437 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 185 are age 64 or older.

County public health officials report that the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 are not slowing down, setting back any progress to move into the next level of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The newsletter also shows that San Benito County continues to be at the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Dec. 10. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 28.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 8.4 percent from Nov. 22-28.

The “widespread” risk level factors is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 34 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 8.4 percent for the week ending Nov. 19-25.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5 to 8 percent.