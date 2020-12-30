As of Dec. 29, San Benito County Public Health officials have reported 3,489 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. The local death count remains at 28, according to county officials.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 497 active cases with 58 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon. There are 14 people hospitalized in the county, which includes three in the intensive care unit.

There’s been 24,790 tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 21,265 have tested negative and 2,964 patients have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that San Benito County continues to be at the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Dec. 29. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 87 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 16.7 percent for the week of Dec. 13-19.

The “widespread” risk level factors is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 93.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 14.5 percent for the week of Dec. 13-19.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5 to 8 percent.

The newsletter also shows that of the 3,489 positive cases of Covid-19, 106 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 868 are in the 5-24 age group; 1,555 are in the 25-49; 681 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 279 are age 64 or older.