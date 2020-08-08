As of Aug. 7, there have been 709 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at four, according to county officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 9,256 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 8,519 have tested negative and 654 patients have recovered from the virus.

Of the 676 positive cases of Covid-19, 97 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 402 are in the 18-49 age group; 146 are in the 50-64; and 62 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 529,980 total cases reported, and 9,869 deaths from Covid-19.