As of Aug. 17, there have been 848 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at four, according to county officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 10,384 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 9,509 have tested negative and 763 patients have recovered from the virus.

Of the 848 positive cases of Covid-19, 113 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 478 are in the 18-49 age group; 175 are in the 50-64; and 81 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 628,031 total cases reported, and 11,242 deaths from Covid-19.